PETALING JAYA: Sanichi Technology Bhd is venturing into the development of Malaysia and Asean’s first halal gelatin plant certified by Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (JAKIM) which will be known as Melaka Halal Gelatin Industrial Park.

The venture is through its subsidiary BCA International Sdn Bhd.

In a Bursa filing, BCA CEO Haji Mohd Hanif Tan said the industrial park will house a halal gelatin plant with related downstream industrial activities for applications across diverse industries, namely food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, industrial, films, among others.

BCA has identified a 212-acre piece of land in Kuala Linggi, Alor Gajah, Malacca with suitable amenities and close proximity to important infrastructures such as port, airport and highways.

It is in the midst of finalising the acquisition of the land from Pembangunan Pertanian Melaka Sdn Bhd (PPMSB), with Malacca State Development Board as its strategic partner.

Sanichi revealed that the development will be completed in two phases over the next five years, with its plant to be operational by mid-2021 and the industrial park to be completed by 2025.

The industrial park is expected to have a gross development value of RM1.3 billion while the halal gelatin plan production value is estimated to reach up to RM250 million per annum for the niche market.

Haji Hanif highlighted that a staggering 97% of global gelatin is not halal, which is grossly insufficient to cater for the 24% of the world population who are Muslims.

“This allows great potential for both domestic demand and global export markets as BCA ventures into the first halal gelatin plant and halal industrial park in Malaysia & Asean region,” he said.