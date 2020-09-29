Santan works up appetite for rapid expansion

PETALING JAYA: Santan is set for rapid expansion in Malaysia with the official franchise registration certificate awarded by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) today.

In the next few months, Santan aims to roll out 20 new restaurants across the Klang Valley with the first franchise outlet scheduled to open at Sogo Kuala Lumpur on Oct 8.

This will be followed by other key locations such as Aeon Shah Alam, PKNS Shah Alam and NU Sentral Kuala Lumpur in October; 163 Mont Kiara, Wangsa Walk and Wisma Tune in November; and IOI City Mall, Sunway Putra Mall and more in December.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said he hopes more local entrepreneurs will take up the franchise opportunity with Santan, which will not only boost local franchise businesses but increase franchise sales value by 2025.

“The expansion of Santan in Malaysia will further support the government’s ‘Buy Malaysian Products Campaign’ which is aimed at promoting local products and boosting the domestic economy by encouraging consumers to prioritise the purchase of locally made products,” he said.

Santan general manager Catherine Goh said that besides providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to enter the F&B industry, the addition of 20 outlets this year will support hundreds of job opportunities from kitchen assistants, front-counter staff to restaurant management.

“This year, we are focusing on the expansion within Klang Valley to create brand awareness and as a springboard for Santan to spread our network across Malaysia. By next year, we are confident that the number of restaurants would hit the 100-mark with the first outlet in East Malaysia targeted to open in the first quarter of 2021.”

Santan has set a vision to be the first truly Asean fast food chain through expansion from Malaysia into markets like Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.