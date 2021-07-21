Sapura Energy bags Malaysia, Thailand contracts worth RM1.2b

PETALING JAYA: Global integrated energy solutions provider Sapura Energy Bhd has secured major contract wins and extensions worth RM1.2 billion in Malaysia and Thailand for its engineering and construction (E&C), operations and maintenance (O&M) and drilling segments.

For its E&C segment, its unit Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd secured contracts from PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited (PTTEP) and EnQuest Petroleum Production Malaysia Ltd (EnQuest) under the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation of Offshore Facilities 2021 campaign.

The scope of work from PTTEP includes transportation and installation, engineering, survey, interfacing, topside installation and handover, removal of temporary structures, and other optional works. The contract duration is for eight months, effective Feb 2.

The contract award from EnQuest is for the replacement of a ten-inch gas lift subsea pipeline and risers. The scope of work includes engineering, transportation, installation of risers, subsea tie-ins and pre-commissioning of the pipelines.

For its O&M segment, its subsidiary Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd secured contracts from EnQuest, as well as Sarawak Shell Bhd and Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited.

The contract awarded by EnQuest is for the provision of maintenance, construction, and modification for its PM8 Extension Production Sharing Contract (PM8E). Works include project management, fabrication, offshore maintenance, construction, and modification works.

For its drilling segment, Sapura Drilling Asia Sdn Bhd has been awarded two contracts from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for its drilling activities offshore Malaysia. The award of the first contract is for the provision of tender-assist drilling rig services for a duration of two years with an option of a two-year extension commencing April 26, 2021 to April 25, 2023.

In the second award, Sapura Drilling, SapuraOMV and in partnership with Halliburton, secured an Integrated Rig, Drilling, and Completion Services Contract for six wells offshore Malaysia.