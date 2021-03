PETALING JAYA: Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib will take over the reins of Sapura Energy Bhd as its group CEO, following the retirement of its president and group CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin (pix) on Monday, as laid out by the group’s succession plan unveiled last year.

According to its Bursa filing, the plan was put in place ahead of Shahril reaching the retirement age of 60 on March 22 after leading the group for more than 25 years.

The group’s chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas expressed his gratitude to the outgoing president on behalf of the board.

“His leadership enabled Sapura Energy to grow from a domestic focused player into a renowned energy company serving the entire upstream value chain; and his foresight set the foundation for the group to progress beyond oil and gas into renewables,” he told the local bourse.

Shahril founded the group in the mid-1990’s which started as a diving contractor and has since grown into a global integrated energy company.

“We have seen a profitable turnaround in 2020 despite the challenging environment for the industry”, he said in his farewell note.

The outgoing group CEO remarked that his successor Mohd Anuar is committed to bring Sapura to the next of its journey.

Mohd Anuar was appointed as an independent director in August last year and was subsequently named as the group’s COO and CEO designate in October 2020.

Prior to the appointment, he served as chairman of Shell Companies in Malaysia as well as executive vice president and CEO of Petronas’ upstream division.