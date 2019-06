PETALING JAYA: Sapura Energy Bhd’s net loss for the first quarter ended April 30 narrowed to RM109.1 million from RM135.73 million a year ago, mainly due to lower depreciation and amortisation and net forex gain.

The group revenue of RM1.63 billion was 93.2% higher than the RM845.17 million in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, mainly attributable to the higher revenue from engineering & construction and drilling business segment.

Sapura Energy said the oil and gas industry is expected to continue to operate in a challenging environment arising from market uncertainties and geopolitical risks. However, tendering activities remained robust in many of its key markets with the group aggressively pursuing new opportunities in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Caspian and the Americas.

The group has been able to grow its orderbook of RM17.3 billion as demonstrated by its cumulative new contract wins to-date in FY2020 of RM2.3 billion.

The group said it will remain focused on growing the orderbook and maintaining strong operational performance.

Meanwhile, Sapura Energy has been awarded 10 new contracts for its engineering & construction and drilling segments, valued at RM1 billion.

The new contract wins, secured across Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Australia, include its first offshore wind farm contract. In addition, the group has been selected for a frame agreement with Petronas for fixed offshore structure works.