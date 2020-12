PETALING JAYA: Sapura Energy Bhd posted a net profit of RM17.21 million for its third quarter ended Oct 31, 2020 against a net loss of RM100.89 million for the same quarter of last year primarily due to improved project margins from its engineering and construction segment, additional income from previous equity disposal of a subsidiary, and lower finance costs.

Revenue for the quarter fell 25.3% to RM1.33 billion from RM1.78 billion previously.

According to its Bursa filing, the group’s engineering and construction segment posted a profit before tax (pbt) of RM155.9 million, an improvement from a pbt of RM16.1 million previously due to improvement in project margins and higher share of profit from associates and joint ventures.

Its drilling segment saw its loss before tax widen to RM72.8 million from RM48.2 million previously in line with the lower number of operating days for working rigs in the current quarter.

Meanwhile, Sapura’s exploration and production segment saw a pbt of RM32.8 million, an improvement from RM14.3 million in third-quarter FY20, mainly due to higher share of profit, net of tax, arising from reduction of deferred tax liabilities for certain oil fields.

For the first nine months ended Oct 31, 2020, the group recorded a net profit of RM55.16 million, from a net loss of RM326.3 million in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue for the period stood at RM3.9 billion, a 26.8% decline from RM5.34 billion previously.

Its president and group CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin pointed out that the group has pursued an agile strategy of utilising strategic assets to acquire capabilities across the value chain, expanding its global presence, and diversifying into adjacent markets.

“The move steered us through the uncertainties of the energy industry,” he said in a press release.

“The main contributor to revenue growth was the group’s engineering & construction segment, which continued to achieve project milestones despite the challenges of operating a global business during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The group’s order book stands at RM12.5 billion, with RM2.2 billion in cumulative new contract wins for the year to date. Sapura’s current bid book stands at RM38.8 billion with tenders submitted and in progress.

On the back of the gradual recovery in the energy industry, it continues to build topline growth through robust bidding activities in addressable markets and segments for hydrocarbons and renewable energy.

Moving forward, it anticipates the oil and gas industry to remain challenging in the short to medium term, but the group is optimistic of its ability to navigate the current uncertainties.

Sapura will continue to focus on safe and efficient operations across its business segments, deliver its optimisation targets and improve financial strength; and be well-positioned to capture opportunities as the market recovers.