PETALING JAYA: Sapura Energy Bhd has refuted all innuendos, allegations and unfounded allegations made about the company in the social media of late.

“As a listed company, the board of directors subscribes to the guidelines and rules of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd and all other relevant authorities; and is

bound by high standards of corporate governance stipulated in the Malaysian Code on Corporate

Governance,“ Sapura Energy said in a statement today.

“The board of directors has always and continues to act in the best interests of the company,“ it added.

At 10.36am, Sapura Energy jumped 5.56% to 9.5 sen on 81.52 million shares traded after it returned to the black with a RM14.21 million net profit in its first quarter ended April 30, 2020.