PETALING JAYA: Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) has restated its zero tolerance policy towards bribery and corruption, following several media reports mentioning the group in the Operation Car Wash probe in Brazil.

A search and seizure warrant was issued by the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, Brazil on two accused persons, neither of whom are employees or directors of SEB. No director or staff of SEB is the subject of the current investigation by the Brazilian authorities.

In relation thereto, Sapura Navegacao Maritima SA (SNM), a 50:50 joint venture between Sapura Energy and Seadrill, is fully cooperating with the Brazilian investigating authorities. The joint venture is a separate entity managed independently of its two shareholders.

As part of good corporate governance, the group said it has initiated its own inquiry to ascertain whether there were any breaches of any laws and non-compliance to its code of ethical conduct.