KUALA LUMPUR: Sapura Energy Bhd expects its engineering and construction (E&C), drilling, and exploration and production (E&P) businesses to be profitable in the next 12 months due to opportunities that will drive the utilisation of its assets.

President and group CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin (pix) said it is confident that two of three of these businesses, including E&P, will be profitable this year.

“We’re still under-utilised so we need to push utilisation in the rigs (drilling) and E&C,“ he told a press conference after its AGM here today.

He expects crude oil price to sustain at the US$60-65 a barrel level for the next two years on the back of global growth which will provide opportunities for contracts.