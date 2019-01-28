Sapura Energy shareholders approve deal with Austria’s OMV Aktiengesellschaft

SERI KEMBANGAN: Sapura Energy Bhd’s shareholders have approved the proposed partnership with Austria’s OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG).

Sapura Energy CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin said the deal will be completed in a few days’ time, after which it will receive the proceeds, which will be used to pare down debts and for working capital.

He said the group’s gearing level will be reduced to 0.62 times, which is a comfortable level for the group.

“We are poised for growth, in both E&P (exploration and production) and services segment,“ he told reporters after its EGM today.

On the undersubscription of its rights issue, Shahril said sentiment was “muddled” due to external issues such as the US-China trade dispute, which caused investors to shy away.

However, he said the group is on very strong footing moving forward with Permodalan Nasional Bhd as its largest shareholder.