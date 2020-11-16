Sapura Energy unit secures Qatar pipeline project

KUALA LUMPUR: Sapura Energy Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd has bagged a contract from Total E&P Golfe Ltd to provide engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of pipelines connecting three platforms in Qatar’s Al-Khalij Field, Block 6.

It is its third major contract win in the Middle East.

The pipeline project is part of several contracts recently won by Sapura Energy’s Engineering and Construction (E&C) and Drilling divisions, with a combined value of approximately RM611 million.

“The new wins demonstrate Sapura Energy’s resilience in a challenging environment, progressing the company’s strategy of leveraging its agility and assets to expand international reach,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The Al-Khalij field is located offshore Qatar, about 110 km east of the mainland coast, with average water depths of about 59 metres.

The works are expected to be completed by the second quarter of financial year 2022.

Closer to its home base, Sapura Fabrication has won a contract from Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn Bhd for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation as well as hook-up and commissioning of Host Tie-In and Brownfield Modification Work for Additional Andalas Pipeline Project for Phase 4 Development in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA).

The contract scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, onshore construction, transportation and marine spread chartering, as well as offshore hook-up and commissioning of Host Tie-In and Brownfield Modification at Jengka-A Wellhead Platform, Andalas-B Wellhead Platform, and MUDA Central Processing Platforms.

The works are expected to be completed by the third quarter of financial year 2022. -Bernama