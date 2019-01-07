Sapura Energy units bag RM760m worth of jobs

PETALING JAYA: Sapura Energy Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiaries have clinched several contracts and contract extensions with a combined value of RM760 million.

The jobs include one contract in Angola and two contract extensions in Malaysia for the drilling segment and two local contracts for the engineering and construction segment.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the contract in Angola is for the provision of a semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig and drilling services for Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited under a two year contract with two possible extensions of six months.

The two contract extensions are for the provision of a semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig with Sarawak Shell Bhd/Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited and provision of semi-tender assisted drilling rig with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, the engineering and construction contracts involve the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of PFLNG 1 Relocation and Tie In by Petronas Floating LNG 1 (L) Ltd and provision of EPCC plus installation for full field development Phase 2 Facilities by Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia B.V.

Sapura Energy said the latest achievements have lifted the value of contract wins to RM9.3 billion for its current financial year ending Jan 31, 2019.