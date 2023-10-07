Sapura, Nacsa collaborate to enhance national cybersecurity

PETALING JAYA: In a proactive step towards fostering Malaysia’s cyber resilience, Velum Labs Sdn Bhd – a subsidiary of Sapura Group – and the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the sharing of cyber intelligence and implementation models to strategically strengthen, promote and develop national cyber capabilities.

The signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, was held in conjunction with the launch of Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition & Conference 2023 (CYDES).

The MoU marks significant progress for Velum Labs, following a successful show at the recent Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition, where it unveiled and launched V-Dark, a locally developed next-generation cyber intelligence solution, specially designed to combat high-end threats such as Advanced Persistent Threat groups, organised financial crime syndicates and other adversarial targeting enterprises.

The end-goal at Velum Labs is to revolutionise cyber security as a core economic output of Malaysia in this digital age through inward investment of enhanced training and having the best tools to compete with international competitors. Other international joint partnerships with Velum Labs further demonstrate Malaysia is now recognised as a key provider for cyber intelligence with expected significant growth in this area in both Asean and international markets.

Recognising the importance of human capital development specifically in a niche sector like cyber security, Velum Labs and Sapura are the main sponsors for the Capture the Flag cybergames which will be held at CYDES 2023. This national cyber competition will see ten teams of four from ten local universities compete to represent Malaysia at the upcoming CyberSEA games in Bangkok Thailand at the end of this year.

Velum Labs, founded by Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, stands as the biggest exhibitor at CYDES 2023, showcasing its home-grown Tier-1 cyber intelligence capabilities built and operated by local cyber analysts, data scientists and software architects.

CYDES 2023, organised by the National Security Council, Nacsa and Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd, aims to bring together stakeholders to shape Malaysia’s cyber security agenda.