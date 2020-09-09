Sarawak-based Pansar diversifies into construction and civil engineering

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak based engineered solutions provider Pansar Bhd has entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with PE Holdings Sdn Bhd to acquire 100% of Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd for RM151 million, to diversify into construction and civil engineering.

Pansar is also proposing a renounceable rights issue of redeemable convertible preference shares (RCPS) to raise at least RM120 million to part-finance the acquisition.

Each RCPS carries a dividend rate of 4% a year based on the indicative issue price of 53 sen during the tenure of the RCPS. Pansar will raise the rest of the financing for the acquisition through new debt facilities.

Perbena has an established 40-year track record in the construction and civil engineering industry, particularly in undertaking civil works, building works and infrastructure projects in Sarawak. The company has a secured order book of about RM645 million and is in advanced stages of tendering for more than RM2 billion worth of new projects.

Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, Pansar anticipates that the revenue and earnings stream from Perbena’s core business of construction and civil engineering to contribute substantially to its net assets and net profits.

A spokesperson from Pansar said the acquisition of Perbena serves as a strategic entry for the group into the construction industry and will provide Pansar with a reliable and visible revenue stream due to the sizeable amount of secured contracts.

“We anticipate that there will be an increase in the number of civil and infrastructure development projects up for tender in East Malaysia, and with the expertise and experience of the management team in Perbena, we hope to tap into these opportunities.”

Perbena’s existing order book comprises secured contracts for building and construction works, which will be completed over the next few years.

In line with the Sarawak government’s thrust for infrastructure development, the company is also participating in project tenders with a total estimated value of more than RM2 billion which, if secured, will further enhance its order book and earnings potential.