Sarawak Consolidated awarded RM175.4m EPCC jobs

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) has bagged RM175.4 million worth of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts.

The group has accepted letters of award and acceptance (LOA) for three EPCC contracts in Indonesia, Qatar and Oman; while its wholly owned-owned subsidiary SCIB Properties Sdn Bhd accepted the LOA for two EPCC contracts in Malaysia.

SCIB managing director Rosland Othman said it aims to expand its business outside precast concrete manufacturing and into engineering, manufacturing, construction and commissioning (EMCC) by leveraging and integrating its core business.

“Besides that, we want to become an international player by expanding our market outside of Sarawak by first extending into Peninsular Malaysia, Indonesia, Oman and Qatar,” said Rosland in a statement.

In the future, the group will be looking for more synergistic opportunities to strengthen its business footprints across the regions.

“With our upcoming projects effective now until 2020, this is our first step heading towards that direction.”