Sarawak Consolidated secures RM80m medical equipment contract

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) today accepted a RM80 million contractfrom Kencana Healthcare Sdn Bhd (KHSB) for an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) job to procure, supply, install, test and commission of medical equipment for the proposed development of a specialist hospital and multi-storey parking by KHSB.

The proposed development will be on Majlis Agama Islam Johor’s waqf land located in Johor Baru.

The contract will be for a minimum of 10 years and can be extended for five years upon mutual consent.

The primary scope of work for SCIB will include but not limited to supplying, installing and commissioning, sourcing and negotiation for all medical equipment, which is based on the supply list that will be provided by KHSB and endorsed by Institute Jantung Negara (IJN).

SCIB will provide all operating manual and technical operating data and documents for each equipment supplied, as well as providing all operational training for any relevant equipment or as requested by IJN. SCIB is also tasked to ensure compliance is made with the specifications provided and certification by the Medical Device Authority and when applicable, provide test certifications and test results, if it is required by IJN.

Comprehensive maintenance is to be provided for 10 years from the date of installation, acceptance of supply, or commissioning of the equipment, with the first three years free and at no additional charge to KHSB.