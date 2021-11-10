Sarawak Consolidated strikes deal to terminate contracts of six projects

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) has mutually agreed with clients and subcontractors to terminate contracts of six projects located in Oman and Qatar after coming to terms on the full and final settlement of debts as well as the establishment of a schedule for amount owning between the parties to the contracts.

SCIB, together with the clients and subcontractors, agreed on the mutual termination of the contracts after taking into consideration Covid-19 restrictions that have severely curtailed availability of manpower as well as limiting travel and affecting management of the projects. The termination of the contracts entail that all parties acknowledge the debts owing as final and conclusive and to settle all debts among themselves.

The projects affected by the termination are six villas in Qatar first announced in October 2019; nine villas in Oman first announced in October 2019; 18 five-story buildings in Qatar first announced in April 2020; two service centers in Qatar first announced in April 2020; civil works for a fire water project in Qatar first announced in December 2020 and; 20 villas in Oman first announced in April 2020.

SCIB group managing director/CEO Rosland Othman said it decided on the termination after discussions and reviewing the commercial viability of the projects in light of the Covid-19 situation that has made it difficult to meet project schedules. It also has problems securing financing for projects given the current market conditions.

“Our other projects will continue as scheduled and we are looking for opportunities in Malaysia and Asean where we are focusing on basic public infrastructure needs.”