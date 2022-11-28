Sarawak Metro awards RM448m contract to DOM-EEB Joint Venture

KUCHING: DOM-EEB Joint Venture (DOM-EEB JV) – a collaboration between DOM Industries (M) Sdn Bhd and China Railway Electric Engineering Group Malaysia Sdn Bhd – has won the tender for the System Package Two contract for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project Phase One.

This was announced by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, which has been entrusted to implement KUTS.

Sarawak Metro said DOM-EEB JV’s bid was among the 10 submissions that it received at the close of the tender exercise on July 18 this year.

“The contract is valued at RM448 million and involves the design, engineering, procurement, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning as well as the handing over of various systems,” it said in a statement.

The systems include those for telecommunication, supervisory control and data acquisition, automatic fare collection, com-puterised maintenance manage-ment, operation control centre, and information technology.

KUTS will be implemented in phases, starting with Phase One for the development of the Blue, Red and Green lines.

The Blue Line is from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in Kuching city centre, covering a distance of 27.6km, while the Red Line runs from Kuching Central to Pending (12.3km) and the Green Line is from Pending to Damai Central in Santubong (30km).

The backbone of KUTS is the introduction of autonomous rapid transit (ART) vehicles, which will utilise hydrogen as fuel and will be supported by a network of hydrogen-powered feeder buses that will provide first-mile and last-mile connectivity for the transport system.

Passenger service for ART is scheduled to be implemented in stages, beginning from the fourth quarter of 2025.

The System Package One contract for KUTS Project-Phase One was awarded on July 18 to a joint-venture company owned by EPR (Kuching) Sdn Bhd, Global Rail Sdn Bhd and Mobilus Sdn Bhd. That contract is for the supply of the rolling stock, depot equipment and maintenance vehicles, signalling and control system, and automatic platform gate. – Bernama