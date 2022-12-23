Sarawak records RM3.87 tourism receipts in Jan-Nov 2022

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded RM3.87 billion in tourism receipts from January to November this year, compared to RM537.17 million last year, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) CEOP Sharzede Salleh Askor.

She said this strongly indicates that Sarawak tourism will be undergoing a healthy recovery stage next year.

“We also surpassed our target of 1.2 million visitors for 2022 and from January to November this year, we recorded more than 1.6 million visitor arrivals into Sarawak which is an increase of over 900% compared to the same period last year,” she said in her welcoming remarks for the STB Media Night obn Dec 22 night.

Moving forward, Sharzede said the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2023 will be held from June 23-25 next year and is set to be organised completely physically.

Meanwhile, she said STB is also working hard on positioning Sarawak as a world-leading ecotourism destination while working closely with tourism stakeholders to engage them in responsible practices.

“This is in line with the state’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and third Sarawak Tourism Master Plan 2021–2035.

“We have also been actively championing our Community-Based Tourism initiatives by engaging with licensed and registered longhouses in rural areas,” she said.

Sharzede added that as Sarawak’s waterfall attractions are becoming a trending tourism hotspot, STB is working very closely with its stakeholders into developing a more accessible and family-friendly tourism spot. - Bernama