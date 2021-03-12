Saudee to create new food products for China

PETALING JAYA: Saudee Group Bhd has entered into a supplementary agreement with Top Standard HK to collaborate and develop a new product suite to cater to the North Asian palate.

Previously, it has appointed the company as a distributor to Hong Kong, Macau and China territories.

The group stated that Top Standard has a track record in fine-tuning cuisine towards the tastes for the Chinese, Hong Kong and North Asian markets.

The pair will work closely in the research and development to create an entirely new product line aimed at China’s palate.

Saudee elaborated that the idea behind the collaboration is to not only capture the halal food markets in greater China but to also cater for the standard palate and culture of the North Asian style.

In addition, it pointed out that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the past 12 months China has shifted to imported packaged and processed foods as increased hygiene concerns have forced consumers to look at imported food products.

The group foresees that packaged food consumption in the republic is expected to resume growth in 2021, with busier lifestyles in place to improve the economy due to slowdown in the previous year.

With the collaboration, it expects to identify key market segments in halal frozen meats and halal processed foods to create a new line of ready to eat meals.