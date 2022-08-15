Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy firms

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invested in Russian energy groups Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil between Feb 22 and March 22, it said on Twitter yesterday (Aug 14).

Many Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company's 12.8 billion riyal (RM15.1 billion) three-year investment programme, the company added.

Kingdom Holding said it invested 1.37 billion riyals in Gazprom and 196 million riyals in Rosneft on Feb. 22, and 410 million riyals in Lukoil from Feb. 22 to March 22.

Kingdom Holding is mostly owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, but Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, took a 16.87% stake in the company in May. Saudi Arabia and Russia lead the Opec+ group, an alliance formed in 2017 between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers.

In another development, state oil giant Saudi Aramco yesterday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins.

The company expects “oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts”, CEO Amin Nasser said in Aramco’s earnings report.

Net profit increased 90% to 181.64 billion riyals (RM215 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 95.47 billion riyals a year earlier.

It declared a second-quarter dividend of US$18.8 billion (RM83.5 billion), in line with its own target, to be paid in the third quarter.

Aramco shares, which were little changed yesterday, have risen more than 25% this year.

Nasser, speaking to reporters on an earnings call, voiced concern over a lack of global investment in hydrocarbons that has led to “very limited” spare capacity. He said Aramco stands ready to raise oil output to its maximum sustained capacity of 12 million barrels per day should the Saudi government ask.

Capital expenditure increased by 25% to US$9.4 billion in the quarter compared to the same period in 2021. Aramco said it continued to invest in growth, expanding its chemicals business and developing prospects in low-carbon businesses.

It is also currently studying opportunities in the liquid-to-chemicals sector with a focus on the Asian market. – Reuters