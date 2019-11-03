Saudi Aramco confirms plans to list on Riyadh bourse

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco said yetserday it will list on the Riyadh stock exchange in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO), underpinning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitions to overhaul the kingdom’s oil-reliant economy.

After years of delays, Aramco finally fired the starting gun on the stock market debut, saying it was a “significant milestone” in the history of the energy giant, which pumps 10% of the world’s oil.

With analysts saying that Aramco could be valued at up to US$1.7 trillion (RM7.07 trillion), the IPO could be the world’s biggest, depending on how much of the company it decides to sell.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of the company and important progress towards delivering Saudi Vision 2030, the kingdom’s blueprint for sustained economic diversification and growth,“ Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan said.

“Since its formation, Saudi Aramco has become critical to global energy supply,“ he said in a statement.

The final offer price and the number of shares to be sold “will be determined at the end of the book-building period,“ said the firm, which is headquartered in the eastern city of Dhahran.

Aramco had initially been expected to sell a total of 5% on two exchanges, with a first listing of 2% on the Tadawul Saudi bourse, followed by a 3% listing on an overseas exchange.

The company made no mention yesterday of a foreign listing but it did say that the Riyadh offering was open to institutional investors as well as Saudi individuals, foreigners resident in the kingdom and other Gulf citizens.

The world’s most profitable company also released its results for the nine months to September, saying net profits came in at US$68 billion. Aramco only began releasing interim financial results recently.

Its 2018 net profit of US$111.1 billion is higher than the profits of Apple, Google and Exxon Mobil combined.

The listing forms the linchpin of Prince Mohammed’s ambitious plans to overhaul the oil-reliant economy, with tens of billions of dollars needed to fund mega projects and new industries.

First suggested by the kingdom’s de facto ruler in 2016, the IPO was delayed several times reportedly due to his dissatisfaction with the valuation of the firm, which fell short of the hoped for US$2 trillion.

Last week, Energy Intelligence cited sources as saying they expect the Saudis to settle on a valuation of US$1.6 trillion to US$1.7 trillion for the firm.

If confirmed, that would imply the kingdom is ready to accept a compromise of less than the US$2 trillion that Prince Mohammed has long insisted the state oil giant is worth. – AFP