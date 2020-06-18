Saudi Aramco will use cash, debt to pay dividends, says CEO

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco will use cash and debt to pay its dividend of US$18.75 billion (RM80.16 billion) for the first quarter of this year, the company's chief executive said today, after the top oil firm sealed a major acquisition deal.

"It will be a combination of both," Amin Nasser (pix) told reporters on a conference call.

"We would like to use our free cash definitely most of time, but other debt instruments from banks or bonds are also available for us as we have a strong balance sheet," he said.

Nasser was speaking a day after Aramco completed its purchase of a 70% stake in petrochemicals company Sabic from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), for $69.1 billion and extended the payment period by three years to 2028.

"We reached an agreement with the PIF that is a win-win," Nasser said, adding that the payment structure would "allow us to continue to execute our projects and deliver on our commitments."

The ratio between Aramco's debt and its market value, or gearing, would rise after the Sabic purchase, Nasser said. In the first quarter of this year Aramco's gearing dropped to minus 5%, compared to a range of 11% to 36% for Western rivals.

He said Aramco's gearing target was between 5% and 15%.

Aramco reported US$16.6 billion profit in the first quarter, more than double the combined profits of the top five Western oil and gas companies.

Aramco amassed US$15 billion in cash in the first quarter but that is not enough to pay a US$18.8 billion dividend for the period when benchmark Brent crude prices averaged US$50 a barrel, compared with US$66 at the end of 2019.

Nasser said he saw signs of recovery in oil demand in the second half of 2020 as countries eases coronavirus lockdowns.

In another development, two sources familiar with the matter said Aramco started laying off hundreds of employees this month.

Most of those who lost jobs at Aramco were foreigners, the sources said. One source estimated that 500 people had been laid off, adding that the job losses were mostly based on performance and similar actions took place each year.

Aramco has more than 70,000 employees.

"Aramco is adapting to the highly complex and rapidly changing business environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We constantly review and revisit our operating expenditures where necessary to continue driving operational excellence and profitability," Aramco said in a statement.

"We are not providing information regarding the details of any action at this time, but all our actions are designed to provide us more agility, resilience and competitiveness, with a focus on long-term growth," it said.

Bloomberg was first to report the job cuts.

Qatar Petroleum, one of the world's biggest energy companies, has also laid off foreigners and cut its spending plans to cope with the slump in oil and gas demand which has hit global economies, industry sources have told Reuters.

Kuwait, a key Gulf oil producer, plans to stop hiring foreigners for its oil sector for a year, the Kuwaiti oil minister said this month. – Reuters