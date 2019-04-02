Saujana E&P to buy 51% stake in Globaltec Australian unit

PETALING JAYA: Saujana E&P Sdn Bhd is subscribing for a 51% stake in Globaltec Formation Bhd’s (GFB) Australian unit NuEnergy Gas Ltd at a placement price of A$0.025 per share for A$38.52 million (RM111.82 million) cash.

The proceeds from the shares placement will be utilised to fund the development for its Indonesia production sharing contract (PSC) programmes and the Tanjung Enim PSC plan of development.

Saujana E&P is an investment holding company and formed by a group of professionals specialising in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, locally and internationally. The directors and shareholders are Lau See Hua and Margaret Voon Lee Ching each holding 50% interest in the company.

NuEnergy is a foreign subsidiary of GFB and is listed on the Australia Securities Exchange.

Upon completion of the proposed share placement, GFB’s direct and effective interest in NuEnergy will be diluted from 64.7% and 51.7% to 31.7% and 25.4% respectively, according to its filing with bursa Malaysia filing today.

This represents a dilution in direct and effective interest of 33.0% and 26.3% respectively, which represents a material dilution of the group’s equity interest in a principal subsidiary under Paragraph 8.21 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia.

NuEnergy will no longer be treated as a subsidiary but will be considered as an associated company of the group.

GFB said although the proposed share placement will result in a dilution of more than 25% shareholding in the principal subsidiary, it is of the opinion that the exercise will enable new funds into the group’s energy segment.

This will also facilitate and expedite the development and commercialisation of the unconventional gas production of the energy segment and thus enabling, realising and expediting future income accretion to the group, it added.

The exercise is expected to result in a loss on dilution of RM2 million upon completion of the proposed share placement (based on the announced consolidated financial statements of NuEnergy as at December 31, 2018).

The proposed share placement is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and the approval from shareholders of NuEnergy.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the exercise is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2019.