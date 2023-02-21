Sayajual.io to raise RM6m in crowd-funding campaign

PETALING JAYA: Since its inception as a dropship platform in 2021, Sayajual.io has turned heads in the industry.

To date, the social commerce platform has processed RM131 million in sales transactions and RM20 million in commission payouts to more than 15,000 registered resellers.

“We are excited to close in on our two-year target of becoming the leading ‘sales machine’ for business owners to generate more sales locally and internationally,” said Sayajual.io CEO Azrul Zafri Azmi (pic) who co-founded the company with five others.

Sayajual.io is now looking to raise RM6 million via crowd-funding in its mission to become the top option for the public to generate income via social commerce.

“Via PitchIN, we are diluting 13.5% shares for the public so they too can have a share of the exciting journey Sayajual.io is taking on. This campaign will take three months,“ said Azrul Zafri.

The investment will go towards the company's aim to complete the whole ecosystem in social commerce within five years – serving from end-to-end from the product manufacturing to the delivery of the product at the customer's doorstep.

Among them is the setting up of Sayasimpan.io (a warehouse service platform),, Sayahantar.io (courier and delivery services), Sayafounder.io (OEM manufacturing services) and Sayabayar.io (digital payment services).

“Simultaneously, Sayajual.io is looking at the opportunity to expand into the Asean market. We are embarking on this with Indonesia as social commerce holds a larger market there. A pilot merchant in Indonesia will start using Sayajual.io platform this year,“ Azrul Zafri said.

Among the prominent merchants that are part of the Sayajual.io set-up are Kak Ell Cosmetics, Talia Beauty, Bulan Bintang and Quran Humaira.

“We are also looking to achieve sales transactions of RM700 million within the platform in two years’ time and we are confident that this can be met,” Azrul Zafri said.