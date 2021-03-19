SC, Bursa unveil waivers, rebates for listed entities under Pemerkasa

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and Bursa Malaysia Bhd have announced additional relief measures under the Pemerkasa strategic programme which includes a 12-month waiver on listing related fees for initial public offerings (IPO).

It elaborated that the programme introduced a 100% waiver on processing fee, including prospectus registration fee for companies seeking to list on ACE and LEAP Market, as well as those with less than RM500 million market capitalisation on Main Market.

Pemerkasa also introduced a 100% waiver on initial fees and annual listing fee for companies with less than RM500 million market capitalisation, while those with more than RM500 million are entitled to a 50% waiver.

The regulator pointed out the programme offers a 50% rebate for listed issuers that have a market capitalisation below RM500 million as of Dec 31, 2020 or have reported any loss after tax for any quarter Feb 1 to April 30, 2021, regardless of the date of submission.

In addition, the government has also granted a waiver processing, perusal and listing fees on regularisation proposals received by Dec 31, 2021 from listed issuer that have been classified as a PN17/GN3 company, cash company as well as companies with an inadequate level of operations.

The SC and Bursa Malaysia will continue to monitor ongoing developments and assess if further measures will be required to support listed issuers during this challenging period.