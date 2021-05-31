SC: Capital markets operate as normal with tighter SOPs, only virtual general meetings allowed

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has affirmed that the capital markets will continue to operate within normal business hours throughout the full lockdown period from June 1 to 14.

It said that as essential service providers, capital market participants (CMPs) ranging from approved exchanges, licensed entities (CMSL holders), registered persons, Audit Oversight Board-registered auditors, self-regulatory organisations, recognised market operators and other capital market-related entities can continue to undertake and provide capital market activities and services.

To support the government’s efforts in breaking the chain of Covid-19 transmission, the regulator stated, CMPs are required to minimise their workforce capacity in the office.

“Under the updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the capital market issued by the National Security Council (MKN), CMPs must ensure that their employees working at the office are capped at 60% during this period,” it said in a statement today.

Furthermore, CMPs are required to have in place clear criteria and processes to ensure compliance with the SOP requirements as well as maintain complete and updated record of employees working at the office and at home, which must be made available to the SC upon its request.

“CMPs are required to request new verification letters from the SC for their employees to travel to work during the lockdown period, as the regulator is authorised by the Finance Ministry to issue letters to facilitate the movement of CMPs and their third party service providers for critical services.”

It has also updated the guidance note on the conduct of general meetings for listed issuers for the lockdown period, during which only virtual general meetings are allowed. Listed issuers and CMPS are prohibited from conducting any physical meetings or gatherings, irrespective of the number of participants involved.

“All CMPs and listed issuers are reminded to be vigilant and minimise the movement and interaction of their employees, agents, customers, shareholders and other external parties as well as fully comply with the safety and hygiene procedures stated in the SOPs issued by MKN and other relevant authorities,” it said.