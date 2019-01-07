SC: File restitution claims

PETALING JAYA: Members of the public who had invested in two illegal futures and equity trading schemes have been urged to file their claims for restitution by Feb 6, 2019.

The two schemes are related to Kahar Mohd Tahir (NRIC number: 670215-01-6185) and Mohd Faizal Jamaludin (NRIC number: 760405-01-5625), who had illegally solicited monies from the public between February and December 2015, purportedly to invest in a futures and equities trading scheme.

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) said in a statement that the two individuals were found to have carried out fund management activities without a licence.

“Following administrative sanctions imposed against the two individuals, restitution processes were initiated in October 2016 and April 2018 for Kahar’s and Faizal’s cases respectively,” said the SC.

As at September 2018, a total of RM854,173.20 from the duo has been secured for the purposes of restitution to eligible investors. To date, the SC has successfully disbursed RM744,844.30 to 25 affected investors.

The SC urged those who had invested in the two schemes to submit their claims together with necessary proof of investment to the SC before 5pm on Feb 6, 2019, after which the SC will determine the final amount of claim based on available funds and returns (if any) received by claimants.

In a separate statement, the SC said it has appointed Ong Liang Heng (pix) as executive director in the chairman’s office effective Jan 4, 2019.

He will be responsible for special projects and initiatives in the SC. He will also be actively involved in the engagement and coordination with stakeholders to develop new proposals or policies for the advancement of the Malaysian capital market.

Ong trained as an accountant and has over 25 years’ experience in the corporate finance. He was a senior managing director at CIMB Bank prior to joining the SC.