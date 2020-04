PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) will grant flexibilities for businesses issuing convertible notes to venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms registered with the SC.

These flexibilities will allow businesses to lodge the issuance of their convertible notes directly with the SC without requiring the services of a principal adviser.

Lodgement fees will also be waived, further lowering the fundraising cost. This would particularly benefit start-ups, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as well as small and mid-cap companies, allowing the fundraising process to be more cost-effective and reduce time to market.

SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said the SC continues to explore measures to ensure that the capital markets remain accessible, particularly for MSMEs.

“This initiative is part of a series of flexibilities introduced to meet the funding needs required to weather the current situation, as well as to prepare businesses for recovery beyond this crisis,“ he said in a statement today.

There are currently 124 VC & PE firms that are registered with the SC, managing an estimated total commitment of RM6 billion.

The issuance of the convertible notes will be facilitated through new requirements in the Guidelines on Unlisted Capital Market Products under the Lodge and Launch Framework. These new provisions will outline criteria for eligible convertible notes.

This includes requirements for these convertible notes to be issued to and transferable only between VC and PE firms registered with the SC. The lodgement process has also been simplified via electronic submission of the required information via e-mail. These flexibilities will also be provided for Islamic convertible notes, but will be operationalised at a later date.