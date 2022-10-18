SC inks Supervisory MMoU at global regulators meeting

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has signed the Iosco Asia Pacific Regional Committee’s (APRC) Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding for Supervisory Cooperation (Supervisory MMoU) at the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (Iosco) Annual Meetings 2022 in Morocco yesterday.

Given the increasing cross-border activities in capital markets within the region, this Supervisory MMoU establishes for the first time, a formal framework for regional supervisory cooperation among capital market regulators.

With the signing of this Supervisory MMoU, the SC now has a cooperative arrangement on supervisory matters with its regional regulatory counterparts including in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

SC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin said: “Cross-border supervisory cooperation is a key element to enhance investor protection. Information-sharing with regional regulators through this platform will strengthen the SC’s overall supervisory capabilities.”

APRC chair Takashi Nagaoka congratulated the SC for being among the first signatories of the Iosco APRC Supervisory MMoU. “This is an important milestone that will enhance regulators’ cooperation and coordination across borders.”

The SC was also re-elected a member of the board of Iosco, the governing and standard setting body responsible for leading the direction and standard setting process on policy issues affecting global capital markets, for the term 2022-2024. The SC has been a member of the Iosco board since 2012.

Global securities regulators met at the Iosco annual meetings and discussed the impact of current international developments in the financial sector including the risks and challenges to the capital market. Delegates shared views on a range of topics including crypto and digital assets, sustainable finance, emerging risks and retail market conduct.