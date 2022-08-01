SC invites feedback on proposed technology risk management framework

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today published a consultation paper and is seeking the public’s feedback on a proposed regulatory framework relating to the management of technology risks by capital market entities.

The Malaysian capital market’s technology landscape has progressed rapidly in recent years and embracing technology is critical for an inclusive and efficient capital market. While technology is a key enabler, its widespread use and rapid adoption can pose risks in many different areas if not properly managed.

The proposed regulatory framework for technology risk management is part of the SC’s commitment to enhance governance and oversight of technology risks in capital market entities while further strengthening their technological resilience. It is also in line with the SC’s development and regulatory aspirations outlined in the Capital Market Masterplan 3.

Against this backdrop, the consultation paper sets out the key highlights of the proposed regulatory framework and seeks feedback on areas such as governance and compliance process, management of technology risks, cyber security, data and third party service provider, as well as the principles relating to the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The proposed regulatory framework aims to further improve capital market entities’ ability and effectiveness in detecting and addressing an increasing range of technology risks due to the prevalent use of technology, emergence of new technologies and the growing sophistication of cyber threats.