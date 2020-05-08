SC issues health & safety guidance for capital market participants

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has issued health and safety guidance for capital market participants (CMPs) to manage their return to operations at full capacity, in light of the government’s decision to restart the economy from May 4 onwards.

CMPs include the approved exchanges, licensed entities (CMSL holders), registered persons, Audit Oversight Board registered auditors, self-regulatory organisations, recognised market operators and other capital market related entities

The guidance is aimed to help CMPs in developing and communicating clear internal standard operating procedures (SOP), in addition to the procedures by the National Security Council (MKN) and other ministries to minimise the spread of Covid-19 at the workplace.

It elaborated that the guidance to curb the spread of the pandemic covers the minimum requirements and additional measures for three key areas, the workplace, business operations, and dealing with external parties.

The SC pointed out that in the event of any inconsistencies between the guidance and any SOPs or directives from applicable authorities, the latter shall prevail.

It also recommended CMPs to monitor the developments and guidance issued by the World Health Organisation, MKN, Ministry of Health, as well as other authorities, and where appropriate reflect these in their SOPs.

SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said as an essential service, the capital market has been operating throughout the movement control order.

“However, CMPs must strengthen their safety and hygiene procedures to at least comply with the SOPs issued by various authorities to create a safe environment for their employees, agents, customers and other external parties,” he said in a statement.

Zaid urged participants to tailor their SOPs to their respective business operations and other relevant factors, and establish appropriate governance and monitoring processes, taking into consideration the complexity and size of their business operations, the number of branches and customers, governance structure and their workplace settings.

In addition, the SC stated that CMP’s are required to designate a dedicated person or persons to collate, monitor and report compliance with the SOPs across their respective organisations, including for each branch location to ensure proper accountability.

It said that participants are also required to report to the SC on the status of the health measures and controls of their business operations, as and when requested as well as other reporting requirements of the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities in relation to Covid-19.