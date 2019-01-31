SC issues new rules for electronic platforms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has amended its Guidelines on Recognised Markets to introduce new requirements for electronic platforms that facilitate the trading of digital assets, whereby operators must be locally incorporated with a minimum paid-up capital of RM5 million upon commencing operations and any other additional financial requirements as necessary.

The new eligibility rules are to ensure that operators are not fly-by-night operators, that they do not encourage any kind of manipulation and the digital assets are not used for money laundering and illegal activities.

“The paid-up capital requirement is to ensure that potential operators have the sufficient financial resources to operate their market within a reasonable period of time. If they don’t have the financial might to build a system, run the compliance and have the necessary cybersecurity measures in place and still have some money left over to pay salaries, it’s difficult to justify and to allow them to operate.

“SC also has the power to impose additional financial requirements if we think that the market size is too big or if the system is risky,” SC said in a media briefing today.

Under the revised guidelines, any person who is interested in operating a digital asset platform is required to apply to the SC to be registered as a recognised market operator (RMO).

The new framework is part of the SC’s efforts to promote innovation while ensuring investor protection in the trading of digital assets. While there is a framework to facilitate the trading of digital assets, investors are reminded to be mindful of the risks when dealing in digital assets such as sudden price fluctuations and liquidity risks.

The amended guidelines follows the coming into force of the Capital Markets and Services (Prescription of Securities) (Digital Currency and Digital Token) Order 2019 on Jan 15.

Any person who is interested to operate a digital asset platform, including those operating within the current transitional period, have to submit an application to the SC by March 1.

The SC’s Guidelines on Recognised Markets already cover the existing equity crowdfunding and peer-to-peer financing operators. Similarly, digital assets platforms will also be regulated as RMO.

Operators are also obligated to ensure, fair, orderly and transparent market; have disclosure of processes on trading, clearing and settlement of digital assets; have security measures and testing of market infrastructure including custody arrangements; compliance to related laws; have resolution plan or arrangements to ensure continuity of its operations in the event of cessation, among others.

Separate guidelines on the offering of digital assets via an initial coin offering will be issued by end of March 2019.