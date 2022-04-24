SC lodges police report against Serba Dinamik, refutes all claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has lodged a police report against Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik) with regards to the latter’s announcement made on April 21.

It said that the 26-page statement by Serba Dinamik had contained statements that were baseless and malicious, which may have the effect of misleading or confusing members of the public and/or painting a negative image of the SC and its officers.

In a statement today, the SC said the enforcement action against Serba Dinamik was taken in the public’s interest to promote the integrity and reliability of financial statements of public listed companies,

“As the statutory body mandated by the Parliament to regulate the Malaysian capital market, the SC is charged with the responsibility of maintaining trust and confidence in the capital market,” it said.

The SC has also denounced any attempts to intimidate it or its officers and undermine its authority and credibility.

To recap, in December 2021, Serba Dinamik and four of its board members and senior management were charged with offences under the securities laws for providing a false statement to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd in relation to Serba Dinamik’s revenue figure of RM6.01 billion in its consolidated results for the quarter and year ended Dec 31, 2020.

The SC emphasised that investigations on the matter were conducted in accordance with its statutory powers and established processes and procedures.

“We deny that we had failed to hand over documents related to this case. The exercise of the SC’s investigation powers, including the raid conducted at Serba Dinamik’s office on May 18, 2021, was proper and executed in good faith in the discharge of its regulatory powers.

“Our investigating officers, prosecuting officers and deputy public prosecutors had not at any time threatened any staff of Serba Dinamik, and statements recorded from these witnesses were conducted according to due process.

“The statements were made to the SC voluntarily without any inducement, threat or promise, “ it said.

The SC said the police report was filed to enable the police and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter, including for the offence of defamation under Section 499 of the Penal Code and/or other relevant laws.

“We have also sought the police’s cooperation to conduct its investigations with urgency to help safeguard investors’ interest,” it added. - Bernama