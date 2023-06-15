SC outlines plans to widen sophisticated investor base

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) has unveiled plans to provide more flexibility in the threshold of high net worth individuals, aiming to make investing in the local capital market easier and at the same time enhancing the market.

“Moving forward, the SC will widen the sophisticated investor base by providing flexibilities within the calculation of high net worth individuals threshold, expanding the qualification criteria of sophisticated investors to account for their knowledge and experience.

“The aim is to widen the sophisticated investor base which will enhance the domestic capital market,” said SC managing director Kamarudin Hashim in his keynote speech at the International Institutional Investor Series 2023 hosted by the Malaysian Association of Asset Managers today.

According to current guidelines, a high net worth individual is a person who possesses RM3 million in net assets and has a gross annual income of RM300,000. Meanwhile, high net worth entities have to maintain RM10 million in assets under management for public companies, or net assets for corporations and partnerships.

Kamarudin explained that by properly categorising the investors, this will facilitate capital formation as well as enable them to be accorded the appropriate level of regulatory protection.

He said the SC will extend angel investors’ participation in other capital market products beyond the private market and micro, small & medium enterprises space.

Besides that, the SC will enable companies to offer foreign funds to high net worth entities and institutional investors in the Malaysian capital market.

“This will be facilitated through an introduction of the foreign exam schemes framework that will be launched by the end of the year,” Kamarudin said.

He added that the framework will have greater diversity to the onshore fund options in the domestic capital market.

“While the first phase of this framework is targeted at institutional investors and high net worth entities, the SC is also reviewing the next phase of liberalisation to potentially include high net worth individuals, while ensuring controls are in place for parity between domestic and foreign facilities,” he said.

Kamarudin reassured the audience that the Malaysian fund management industry shows resilience amid challenging global economic conditions.

“The global economy continues to experience considerable challenges shaped by increasingly uncertain geopolitical developments, elevated inflationary pressure, and tightening financial conditions globally,” he said.

The Malaysian economy, meanwhile, remains resilient and continues to recover following the reopening of the economy underpinned by robust diplomatic demand.

“In 2022, the economy grew by 8.7% far above and far above market and official expectations of between six to 7%. In the first quarter of this year, the economy grew further by 5.6% and exceeded market expectations of 5.1% growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said conditions in the domestic capital market remain orderly and continue to play its role in financing economic activity and mobilising savings.

“In fact, total fundraise hit a record high of RM179.4 billion in 2022 led by record corporate bond and sukuk issuances. However, overall weaker market valuations resulted in a dip of assets under management to RM 906.5 billion as of end 2022,” he said.

Going forward, Kamarudin said, the performance of the domestic capital market will likely be influenced by key global developments, and is expected to stay resilient and orderly, given ambitious firm macroeconomic fundamentals and continued supportive policy environment.