PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has registered three recognised market operators namely Luno Malaysia Sdn Bhd, SINEGY Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, Tokenize Technology (M) Sdn Bhd to establish and operate digital asset exchanges (DAX) in Malaysia.

According to the regulator, the DAX operators have been given nine months to fully comply with all regulatory requirements.

The announcement follows the coming into force of the Capital Markets and Services (Prescription of Securities) (Digital Currency and Digital Token) Order 2019 on Jan 15, 2019, and the subsequent issuance of the revised Guidelines on Recognised Markets on Jan 31, 2019 to introduce new requirements for DAX operators.

Meanwhile, DAX operators who have not been approved by the SC are required to cease all activities immediately and return all monies and assets collected from investors.

The regulator cautioned that operating a DAX without SC’s authorisation is an offence under securities laws and a person in breach may be liable to a fine or imprisonment term or both.

It also advised members of the public to be mindful of the risks related to trading in digital assets, including risks of trading on exchanges that are not registered with the SC.

Members of the public may verify if a digital asset operator is registered with the SC at https://www.sc.com.my/development/digital/digitalassets.

In a separate statement, Luno general manager of Southeast Asia David Low said it is committed to working with financial authorities and looks forward to relaunching the Luno services which will be made available to Malaysians.

“We’ve been working closely with regulators and banks to complete the groundwork for the buying, selling and storing of cryptocurrencies and digital assets, which we believe are the future of money,” he said.

He said regulation will bring clarity and protection to consumers, and will ensure that all cryptocurrency businesses have adequate standards in place to protect investors and their funds.

“We know there is a lot of demand for our service so we are coordinating with our partners in Malaysia to get Luno back and operating as quickly as possible. We’re almost ready to accept new customers and enable them to buy, sell and trade of crypto on our platform,” he added.

Luno allows the trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum on its platform. It is headquartered in London with regional hubs in Singapore and Cape Town.