SC rejects Lotte Chemical Titan ex-director’s review application

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has dismissed the review application submitted by Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd’s former non-executive non-independent director for the alleged breaches of Bursa Malaysia’s rules upon its listing.

Last December, the regulator dismissed the company’s review application and maintained its decision to reprimand and impose penalties amounting to RM2.19 million on the group, its executive directors and advisers.

The company said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today that the sanction imposed will include a penalty of RM220,500 in addition to the reprimand imposed.

However, the company said that this incident has no material effect on its business operations or financial condition.

To recap, the SC reprimanded and fined the company, its two executive directors and reporting accountant Ernst & Young on July 9, 2018 for failure to inform the SC of material developments prior to the company’s listing.

The SC had also reprimanded and fined the principal adviser to the company’s listing exercise Maybank Investment Bank Bhd for its failure to carry out appropriate due diligence on the company.

Its share price closed 0.68% or 3 sen lower at RM4.41 today with 583,300 shares changing hands.