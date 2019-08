KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has announced a reorganisation and several senior management appointments.

SC deputy chief executive Datuk Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin will now have direct oversight over supervision and surveillance functions as well as the enlarged corporate resources business group, which will now include the technology department and the people and organisation development department.

Nadiah Abdullah has been appointed as the SC’s new executive director of corporate resources effective Aug 5, 2019. She takes over from Tengku Zarina Tengku Chik, who will move to a new role as the CEO of Securities Industry Development Corp (SIDC) effective Sept 1, 2019.

“The development and Islamic markets business group will be separated to facilitate a more pronounced focus on the longer term development of the broader capital market and Islamic capital market,” SC said.

Salmah Bee Mohd Mydin, who has served the SC for 25 years in various roles including enforcement, supervision and licensing, was promoted to the role of executive director of market development business group effective Aug 1, 2019.

The market development business group will steer the SC’s overall corporate planning and strategy. This will be led by Dr Wong Huei Ching, who has been promoted to the position of director.

Sharifatul Hanizah Said Ali, the current CEO of the SIDC, will join the SC as executive director to head the Islamic capital market development business group effective Aug 10, 2019. She will be tasked to identify new areas of growth for the Islamic capital market towards a future-ready global positioning.

The restructured digital strategy and innovation business group will consolidate the SC’s efforts in promoting innovative market-based financing models and monitoring the evolving cyber risk landscape.