SC revokes financial planning licence of Etalage

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has revoked Etalage Sdn Bhd’s Capital Market Services Licence on June 25, 2020, in accordance to Section 72(2)(a)(ii) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, as the company has failed or ceased to carry out its licensed activities for a consecutive period of three months.

Etalage was licensed on Jan 12, 2016 to conduct regulated activities including financial planning, dealing in securities, dealing in securities restricted to unit trust and dealing in private retirement scheme.