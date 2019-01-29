SC’s audit oversight board reprimands three auditors

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia’s (SC) audit oversight board (AOB) has reprimanded three auditors for failure to comply with the international standards on auditing when auditing their respective public listed company clients.

The auditors are Gary Yong Yoon Shing and Jason Sia Sze Wan, partners of Nexia SSY, and Lye Ghee Kang, a partner of CAS Malaysia PLT, according to the Securities Commision’s statement today.

SC said the auditors had failed to design and perform audit procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the audit opinion for their clients.

In respect of Yong and Sia, the offence was for two audit clients for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2012 and in respect of Lye it was for an audit client for the financial year ended April 30, 2017.