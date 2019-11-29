Scanda Sky not a licenced Malaysian airline

KUALA LUMPUR: Scanda Sky PLT is not an airline licensed under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 [Act 771], according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

Scanda Sky had launched its inaugural flight two days ago from Ipoh to Guangzhou, China.

Mavcom pointed out that Scanda Sky advertises and promotes commercial scheduled flights in its website, thus suggesting it is an airline.

It has issued a warning letter to Scanda Sky instructing it to cease marketing its services as well as advertising itself as a commercial airline.

“Scanda Sky is neither a holder of an Air Service License (ASL) nor Air Service Permit (ASP) issued either by the commission under Act 771 or issued under the Civil Aviation Act 1969 [Act 3],“ Mavcom said in a statement.

An ASL or ASP is required for the carriage of passengers, mail or cargo by air, for hire or reward whether it is on a scheduled or non-scheduled journey between two or more places, of which at least one location is in Malaysia.

“As such, Scanda Sky may have misrepresented itself to the public via news reports and its website that it is a Malaysian carrier permitted to operate such services,” Mavcom added.