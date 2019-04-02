Scanwolf unit defaults on loan repayments to bank

PETALING JAYA: Scanwolf Corp Bhd (SCB) said its wholly-owned unit Scanwolf Development Sdn Bhd (SDSB) has defaulted on instalment repayments of principal sums in respect of credit facilities granted by a financial institution.

The default in the instalment repayments of principal sums is approximately RM1.75 million, while the total amount outstanding of the defaulted credit facilities is approximately RM8.7 million.

SCB told the stock exchange that its unit is unable to repay the instalment of the principal sums due to the sluggish property market affecting its sales.

However, it said SDSB has not received any letter of demand, noting the default of the instalment repayment is for the date April 1, 2019.

SCB said the company intends to improve its cashflow by selling off part of its properties inventory which has a combined value of approximately RM99.2 million and reduce unnecessary expenses.

It also plans to submit a proposal to restructure the loan facilities with the bank.

“Currently, there are no business, financial and operational impact of the default on SDSB.

“SCB is of the opinion that the company will be able to pay all its debts as and when they fall due within the period of 12 months from the date of this announcement,” it added.



At 12.06pm, the group’s share price fell 14.29% or 2.5 sen to 15 sen with 110,000 shares changing hands.