SCGM face masks registered with US FDA

PETALING JAYA: SCGM Bhd said its ‘Benxon’ brand face masks produced by its wholly owned subsidiary, Lee Soon Seng Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd, have been registered with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for usage by the general public, with immediate effect guidance.

With this importer code, SCGM will apply to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to potentially export its face masks to the United States.

Managing director Datuk Seri Lee Hock Chai said this FDA registration is an opportune development, as the group is seeking new export markets for face masks.

“We had recently expanded our face mask production capacity from 1.2 million units per month in May 2020, to 6 million units per month from October 2020 onwards. Thus far, we have been meeting demand for face masks in the domestic market.

We believe that demand for face masks will continue to be stable, as the general population adapts to more stringent hygiene standards from hereon,” he said.