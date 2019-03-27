SCGM to produce degradable food packaging for Indonesian market

PETALING JAYA: Thermoform food packaging manufacturer SCGM Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Lee Soon Seng Plastic Industries (LSSPI) has inked a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Indonesian distributor PT Harapan Infiniti Mulia to exclusively manufacture degradable packaging for the Indonesian market.

Under the terms of the agreement, SCGM will manufacture the products for PT Harapan’s in-house Ecorasa brand, with expected sales of US$2.1 million (RM8.5 million) over the two-year period.

SCGM managing director Datuk Seri Lee Hock Chai said the MoA showcases SCGM’s experience in thermo-form packaging and commitment to innovating new products in line with increasing customers’ demand for “socially conscious” products.

“We want to be in the forefront of spearheading this change to bring about greater awareness in Malaysia and the region. Both SCGM and PT Harapan have collaborated well in the past year to bring the Ecorasa degradable packaging into Indonesia. This MoA brings us a step further to cement our relationship and make eco-friendly products more accessible into the large market,” he said in a statement.

PT Harapan is the exclusive distributor of Ecorasa degradable packaging in Indonesia, which includes thermo-form lunchboxes, bowls, plates, trays and other products. PT Harapan will distribute products to food and beverage traders, resellers, and retailers across Indonesia.

At the noon break, SCGM’s share price was down 7 sen or 6.1% to RM1.07 on 852,200 shares done.