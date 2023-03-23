Scientex in joint venture for maiden foray into Indonesia affordable housing

SHAH ALAM: Global packaging manufacturer and leading property developer Scientex Bhd has entered into a joint venture with Indonesia’s Mustika Land and Japan’s Creed Group to make its maiden foray into building affordable homes in Indonesia.

Scientex’s wholly owned subsidiary Scientex Quatari Sdn Bhd (STX) entered into a JV with PT Graha Mustika Tamansari (PT GMT) and Creed Property PH-1 Pte Ltd (CRD) to form a JV company, with PT GMT holding a 60% stake and STX and CRD holding 20% each. The JV company will subsequently acquire land from PT GMT for Phase 1 development of Graha Mustika Tamansari.

The JV company will develop the Graha Mustika Tamansari township in Bekasi, Greater Jakarta. Phase 1 involves developing 400 affordable landed homes with estimated gross development value (GDV) of US$19 million (about RM85.5 million).

Mustika Land has 18 property development projects in Greater Jakarta since 1995, including three township developments and commercial properties.

Creed Group is a Japanese real estate investment group focusing on property development in Southeast and South Asia, including Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh. It has developed over US$3 billion GDV projects in Southeast Asia since 1996.

Scientex CEO Lim Peng Jin said: “Having delivered nearly 28,000 affordable landed homes of RM8 billion in cumulative GDV across Malaysia, Scientex is now ready to embark on our ‘Cross Border’ strategy to penetrate new markets in Southeast Asia and fulfil regional demand.

“While our JV with these reputable property players leverages on their deep knowledge of the local domain in Indonesia, Scientex will bring to the table our proven expertise in developing large-scale townships with quality and efficiency based on our home-grown building technologies, which has been our hallmark for the past 28 years. Our long-term vision is to expand our Scientex brand in Indonesia’s property development sector, and share our affordable housing knowledge, expertise and experience in the region.”

Bekasi is about 24km from West Jakarta and has a population of 3.16 million. The 40-acre Graha Mustika Tamansari is the fourth township development undertaken by Mustika Land along the Jakarta Outer Ring Road 2, an under-construction major toll-road connecting various parts of Greater Jakarta.

The JV company will develop Phase 1 of Graha Mustika Tamansari of about 12 acres in 2023], with targeted completion in 2025.