Scientex’s Q2 earnings hit by higher raw material, freight costs

PETALING JAYA: Scientex Bhd posted a net profit of RM93.69 million for its second quarter ended Jan 31, 2022, a 16.5% decline from RM112.17 million reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year due to higher raw material and freight costs faced by the packaging division and deferment of Certificate of Completion & Compliance (CCC) issuance in certain developments.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5% to RM952.01 million from RM906.55 million previously.

For the six-month period, its net profit slipped 4% to RM196.56 million from RM204.7 million in the same period of the previous year mainly due to the impact of higher raw material prices and freight costs for the group’s consumer packaging business.

Revenue for the period stood at RM1.88 billion, a 10% rise from RM1.71 billion previously.

On its performance, Scientex CEO Lim Peng Jin remarked that the global economy continues to be challenging, with multiple risks such as surging energy prices, supply chain disruptions and regional conflicts potentially derailing recovery.

“While raw material prices and freight costs remain key issues for the packaging division, we strive to mitigate their impact through efficiency enhancements, and diversification of our product portfolio with more value-added and sustainable products to capture growth,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, he said, the property segment is facing higher raw material costs, materials shortages and changes in certain regulatory application processes, which have temporarily affected its operating efficiencies.

However, Lim said demand for affordable homes remains healthy, and the group continues to expand to new locations with maiden launches of landed properties in Negri Sembilan and Kedah, along with its first high-rise in Klang Valley in second-half 2022.

With regard to outlook, he sees the reopening of businesses and improving economic activity in Malaysia and internationally auguring well for Scientex. The CEO observed stable demand for its packaging products and will continue expand its capacity as well as pursuing innovations to reinforce its market position.

“This includes continued development of a wider range of sustainable packaging solutions to meet increasing demand especially among consumer brands.”

Lim looks forward to meeting the demand for affordable homes, on the back of a gradually recovering economy and high vaccination rates of the population.

“Our landbanking efforts in recent years have positioned us well to capitalise on post-pandemic economic rebound, while we are also leveraging the use of digital platforms to boost sales and marketing effectiveness,” he said.