PETALING JAYA: Scomi Energy Services Bhd has appointed Amirul Azhar Baharom as CEO following the resignation of Hilmy Zaini Zainal.

According to a stock exchange filing, Hilmy, 54, resigned to devote time to other responsibilities and personal commitments.

Amirul, 46, is currently the chairman of UMS-Neiken Group Bhd, director of Rohas Tecnic Bhd and director of Scomi Group Bhd. He had also previously sat on the boards of DWL Resources Bhd, Avillion Bhd, Admiral Marina Bhd and Vastalux Energy Bhd.

Amirul began his career as a research analyst with Cazenove & Co and had been in the financial services industry for a number of years where he was among others, with the Securities Commission, BDO Capital Consultants Sdn Bhd and KAF Fund Management Sdn Bhd. He had also previously served as the group managing director and CEO of Vastalux Energy Bhd and acting group CEO of Avillion.