Scomi Energy registers RM3.54 million net profit for Q1

PETALING JAYA: Scomi Energy Services Bhd posted a net profit of RM3.54 million and a revenue of RM107.88 million for its first quarter ended Sept 30, 2019.

Following the change in the financial year end from March 30 to June 30, there is no corresponding comparative period for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2019.

According to the group’s Bursa disclosure, profit before tax (PBT) for the period was RM100,000 lower compared to the three month period ended Sept 30, 2018 attributed to lower gross profit that was offset by lower operating expenses and finance cost.

Scomi Energy reported that its drilling services segment’s PBT fell to RM3.54 million from RM10.65 million reported previously on the back of lower gross profits and lower forex gain.

Meanwhile, it marine services business posted a PBT of RM2.7 million compared to a loss before tax of RM4.3 million reported in the previous year contributed by an increase in gross profit and forex gain.

For its future prospects, the group expects the volatility in oil prices to exert pressure on activity level and pricing on its drilling services business.

As for Scomi Energy’s marine services business, it observed that the coal market in Indonesia continues to be active while also exhibiting pressures of softening.

Meanwhile, demand for offshore vessels is still sluggish and its offshore vessels are still idle.