Scomi Energy shareholders approve disposal of oilfield services arm

PETALING JAYA: Scomi Energy Services Bhd (SESB) shareholders approved the disposal of its oilfield services business division for RM21 million at an EGM today.

The disposal consists of 100% equity interest in Scomi Oilfield Ltd together with nine of its subsidiaries, and 48% equity interest in Scomi KMC Sdn Bhd to Cahya Mata Oiltools Sdn Bhd; and equity interest in Scomi KMC Sdn Bhd by Scomi Oiltools Sdn Bhd, Scomi Oiltools Gulf WLL, and its property, inventories and equipment in Dataran Prima to Oiltools international Sdn Bhd.

SESB CEO Amirul Baharom said SESB has been classified as a PN17 company by Bursa Malaysia Securities since Oct 31, 2019 and it is required to submit a regularisation plan by Nov 30, 2022 to get the status lifted.

“This disposal of the oilfield services business is part of the rehabilitation of SESB,” he said in a statement.

Since triggering PN17 status, SESB has undertaken several initiatives towards rehabilitation of the company including judicial management, a corporate recovery mechanism accorded to companies in financial distress. However, in view of the complexity of its financial liabilities, the company decided to dispose of its assets in the marine and oil and gas industry to revamp the business.

On Nov 16, 2021, SESB completed the disposal of its marine business, PT Rig Tenders Indonesia, as a precursor to its PN17 regularisation plan and on March 17, 2022 announced the proposed disposal of its oilfield services business.

“Rather than face the risk of a groupwide appointment of receivers and managers by its lenders, which would be detrimental to the company, we made the decision to monetise the potential of our marine and oilfield services businesses,” Amirul explained.

The CEO said the disposal will result in a lean group structure without the contingent liabilities and risks of liquidation and delisting.

“Whichever path is chosen, we will ensure that the plan is viable, sustainable and has growth prospects warranting the continued listing of SESB. However, it is premature to speculate on the specifics and we will announce details as the plan is finalised,” he said.