Scomi shares jump 76.9% after settlement with Prasarana

PETALING JAYA: Scomi Group Bhd’s share price jumped 76.92% or 5 sen in the early session today, following the group’s settlement agreement with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd.

At 12.30pm, the stock, which was the most active counter, stood at 11.5 sen with 189.26 million shares changing hands.

Scomi told the stock exchange yesterday that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Scomi Transit Projects Sdn Bhd (STP) and Prasarana entered into the SA with the intention of amicably determining legal proceedings between the two parties while concurrently moving forward with the completion of the project.

Under the agreement, Prasarana will pay RM181 million to enable STP to undertake remedial works necessary to put five four-car monorail trains into revenue service and to make payments to STP’s lenders, employees and creditors.

The two parties will also withdraw their respective claims and counterclaims against each other.